Collin County COVID-19 Hospitalizations at 15%; 644 New Cases Added Thursday, 2 Deaths

Collin County is reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations in county hospitals are at 15% Thursday as the Texas Department of State Health Services reports an additional 644 new confirmed cases of the virus along with two more deaths.

According to the most recent data from the DSHS, Collin County has 34,821 confirmed cases of the virus since March with 30,241 estimated recoveries through Wednesday; the county has an estimated 4,269 active cases (that number will drop when Thursday's recoveries are added) with 311 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state also added an estimated 151 probable cases on Thursday, for a total of 3,407 probable infections.

The state does not reveal specific information about those who have died of the virus.

Collin County Health Care Services, which in August expressed concern over the accuracy of data being provided by the state health department, discontinued publishing information about case counts, recoveries and deaths in November following a vote of the Collin County Commissioners Court and only publishes information regarding hospitalizations.

In a statement on their website, the county said, "Collin County will continue to report hospitalization data, as that information comes from daily polls of local hospitals reporting COVID-19 patients in their facilities."

As of Dec. 17, CCHCS reported 404 out of 2,702 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients in Collin County hospitals, which represents 14.95% of all hospitalized patients.