Collin County

Collin County Confirms 30th COVID-19 Death, 15 New Cases

A 71-year-old Plano man with COVID-19 and a serious underlying health condition died Wednesday, according to Collin County Health Care Services who also announced 15 new cases of the virus.

The man's death was the eighth in Plano and the 30th in the county since the onset of the pandemic. Further information about the man will not be released due to privacy regulations.

As of Wednesday, CCHCS reported 978 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 668 of those individuals reported to have recovered, and 20 currently hospitalized.

There are 310 active COVID-19 cases in the county with the vast majority of patients (290) recovering at home.

This article tagged under:

Collin CountycoronavirusPlano
