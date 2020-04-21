Collin County Confirms 14th COVID-19 Death, Adds 26 More Cases

An 86-year-old McKinney woman is the latest death in Collin County attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The woman, according to county health officials, died Tuesday morning at home and suffered from underlying health conditions. No further information about the woman or her condition will be released.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “It is always sad to learn of the death of another member of our Collin County community.”

The woman was the 14th COVID-19 related death confirmed by the county. Collin County Heath Care Services also reported Tuesday an additional 26 cases of COVID-19, brining the county's total number of cases to 570.

The county has 193 active cases and they report 383 recoveries. Of those still infected with the virus, 17 are hospitalized and 156 are recovering at home.

CCHCS also reports there have been 3,902 negative COVID-19 tests in the county and that 845 people are being monitored for symptoms after possibly being exposed to someone with the virus.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.