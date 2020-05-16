coronavirus

Collin County Adds 8 Cases of COVID-19, No New Deaths

Collin County has reported a total of 1,016 positive cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths and 692 recoveries

Collin County health officials reported eight additional cases of COVID-19 in the county Saturday.

The new cases were reported in Allen, Anna, Dallas, McKinney and Plano. Both Murphy and Parker had one case removed.

No new deaths were reported Saturday. The county has reported a total of 31 deaths associated with COVID-19.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Dallas County Adds 6 Deaths, 214 Coronavirus Cases

Tarrant County 2 hours ago

Tarrant County Reports New Coronavirus-Related Death, 84 More Cases of COVID-19

Of the total cases, 692 people have recovered, 11 are hospitalized and 282 remain in home isolation, according to health officials.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us