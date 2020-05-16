Collin County Adds 8 Cases of COVID-19, No New Deaths

Collin County health officials reported eight additional cases of COVID-19 in the county Saturday.

The new cases were reported in Allen, Anna, Dallas, McKinney and Plano. Both Murphy and Parker had one case removed.

No new deaths were reported Saturday. The county has reported a total of 31 deaths associated with COVID-19.

Of the total cases, 692 people have recovered, 11 are hospitalized and 282 remain in home isolation, according to health officials.