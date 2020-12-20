Collin County Adds 417 New COVID-19 Cases Sunday, 3 Deaths

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports an additional 661 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Collin County along with three deaths.

According to the most recent data from the DSHS, Collin County has 36,290 confirmed cases of the virus since March with 32,050 estimated recoveries through Sunday; the county has an estimated 3,866 active cases with 326 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

The state does not reveal specific information about those who have died of the virus.

The state also a total of 3,863 probable infections in the county on Sunday.

Collin County Health Care Services, which in August expressed concern over the accuracy of data being provided by the state health department, discontinued publishing information about case counts, recoveries and deaths in November following a vote of the Collin County Commissioners Court and only publishes information regarding hospitalizations.

In a statement on their website, the county said, "Collin County will continue to report hospitalization data, as that information comes from daily polls of local hospitals reporting COVID-19 patients in their facilities."