Collin County Adds 395 New COVID-19 Cases, Countywide Total Eclipses 10,000

Health officials in Collin and Denton counties reported a combined 481 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 395 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the countywide total to 10,007; the 7-day average for new cases in Collin County is now 342 and the 14-day average is 258.

The county reported more than 1,100 new cases Friday due to a reporting backlog, drastically increasing the two averages.

Collin County has reported 98 fatalities due to COVID-19. There are 5,364 people who are estimated to have recovered from the virus in the county leaving an estimated 4,545 active cases.

Denton County Public Health reported 86 new cases of the virus Saturday, raising the countywide total to 8,300.

Denton County's 7-day average for new cases rose to 102 -- it has held between 98 and 106 for the last 10 days. The county's 14-day average is 100, where it has been for three straight days.

The county has recorded 82 COVID-19 related deaths since March. There are 5,373 estimated recoveries in Denton County and 2,845 estimated active cases.

DCPH will provide a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Tuesday in The Colony at The Colony Five Star Complex at 4100 Blair Oaks Drive. Registration for a test is required with the first appointments available at 8 a.m.

Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.