Collin County Adds 359 New COVID-19 Cases Monday; Hospitalizations Climb to 19%

Collin County is reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations in county hospitals are at 19% Monday as the Texas Department of State Health Services reports an additional 359 new confirmed cases of the virus.

According to the most recent data from the DSHS, Collin County has 41,496 confirmed cases of the virus since March with 37,443 estimated recoveries through Monday; the county has an estimated 3,702 active cases with 351 deaths attributed to the virus since March.

No new deaths were announced Monday among Collin County residents.

The state also added an estimated 59 probable new cases of the virus on Monday, for a total of 4,522 probable infections.

Collin County Health Care Services, which in August expressed concern over the accuracy of data being provided by the state health department, discontinued publishing information about case counts, recoveries and deaths in November following a vote of the Collin County Commissioners Court and only publishes information regarding hospitalizations.

In a statement on their website, the county said, "Collin County will continue to report hospitalization data, as that information comes from daily polls of local hospitals reporting COVID-19 patients in their facilities."

As of Dec. 28, CCHCS reported 518 out of 2,702 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients in Collin County hospitals, which represents 19.2% of all hospitalized patients.