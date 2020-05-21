coronavirus

Collin County Adds 28 New Cases, Marks One Week With Zero COVID-19 Deaths

Officials in Collin County reported another 28 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but for the seventh straight day the county did not report a death related to the pandemic.

The county's addition of 28 new cases pushes its total number of infections to 1,118. The county also reported another 14 recoveries, bringing that total to 754 people who have survived the virus.

Collin County Health Care Services has not reported a death related to COVID-19 in a week, which is the longest stretch since reporting their second death on April 3. Since March, there have been 31 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the county.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Fort Worth

FW Officials Eye New, ‘Responsible’ Ways to Kickstart Tourism as Revenue Dips

coronavirus

Wylie Firefighters Help Nursing Homes Test for COVID-19

Collin County officials said they have 333 active cases, 16 of which are hospitalized individuals.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCollin CountyCollin County Health Care Services
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us