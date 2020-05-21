Collin County Adds 28 New Cases, Marks One Week With Zero COVID-19 Deaths

Officials in Collin County reported another 28 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but for the seventh straight day the county did not report a death related to the pandemic.

The county's addition of 28 new cases pushes its total number of infections to 1,118. The county also reported another 14 recoveries, bringing that total to 754 people who have survived the virus.

Collin County Health Care Services has not reported a death related to COVID-19 in a week, which is the longest stretch since reporting their second death on April 3. Since March, there have been 31 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the county.

Collin County officials said they have 333 active cases, 16 of which are hospitalized individuals.