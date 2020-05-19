Collin County

Collin County Adds 26 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

Collin County Health Care Services has reported 728 recoveries from the new coronavirus

Officials in Collin County reported 26 additional cases of the new coronavirus Tuesday, raising the countywide total to 1,073.

Of the 26 new cases, 14 are in Plano, six are in Dallas and three are in Wylie, according to Collin County Health Care Services. There is one new case each in Anna, Frisco and McKinney.

The county also added 15 recoveries Tuesday. Nearly 730 people in Collin County have recovered from COVID-19.

