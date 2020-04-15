Collin County Adds 25 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday

Collin County Health Care Services say they've added 25 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and that nearly 300 people have recovered from the virus.

The countywide total number of cases is now 494.

The county said there are 200 active cases, 15 are hospitalized an 185 are recovering at home.

There are 284 people in the county who have recovered and 10 who have died.

County officials said through Wednesday that there have been 2,872 negative COVID-19 tests in the county and that there are currently 874 people in the county under monitoring for symptoms.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.