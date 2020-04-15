Colleyville Sending Residents More ‘To Go’ Gift Cards for Use at Local Businesses

Colleyville is once again mailing out gift cards to residents for them to use at local businesses.

City Manager Mark Wood said in a statement Wednesday that for the second time in as many months, the city was mailing out more "To Go" gift cards to residents worth $35 each.

The gift cards are valid at participating businesses in the city -- and if the business doesn't accept the gift card, the city will reimburse residents directly with a valid receipt.

If all of the gift cards are used, it would inject $700,000 back into the Colleyville economy.

City leaders said in a statement Wednesday the cards have been used to help local businesses remain in operation during the coronavirus pandemic and that another batch of cards are being sent out this week.

"It is vital that we do whatever we can to support our local businesses anytime, but especially during these uncertain times," said Mayor Richard Newton. “Colleyville residents are a giving group and it does not surprise me that they are using the gift cards in droves.”

City leaders said one restaurant owner brought gift cards he'd accepted for payment to City Hall this week so that he could get a reimbursement check to continue paying his employees.

"Testimonies like this are exactly why the city implemented the gift card program, to connect its two greatest assets – its businesses and residents," the city said.

The city said they are fast-tracking reimbursement payments to ensure businesses can pay their employees on time.

To see a listing of businesses accepting the gift cards, click here.

Some rules for using the cards: There is no minimum purchase required; they must be used by April 30; they can only be used once and is not redeemable for cash; change will not be provided for purchases below $35.