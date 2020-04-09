City of Rockwall to Keep Pools Closed This Summer Due to COVID-19

The city of Rockwall says they will not open public pools this summer at Gloria Williams Park and Harry Myers Park due to COVID-19.

"Based on the current Stay-At-Home order and uncertainty of when those conditions will change, the proper training of life guards cannot be conducted in a timely manner to provide this recreation amenity to the public," the city said in a statement.

The pools, typically open from early June until mid-August, have been available for open swim/recreation, swimming lessons and for rental for private parties.

City officials did not mention the closure of spraygrounds at Harry Myers, Fox Chase or Hickory Ridge, which typically are not staffed with lifeguards.

The city said that once public health restrictions are lifted there will be, "many other exciting recreation opportunities to enjoy."