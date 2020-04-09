coronavirus

City of Rockwall to Keep Pools Closed This Summer Due to COVID-19

pool generic
NBC New York

Swimming Pool and blue water texture

" data-ellipsis="false">

The city of Rockwall says they will not open public pools this summer at Gloria Williams Park and Harry Myers Park due to COVID-19.

"Based on the current Stay-At-Home order and uncertainty of when those conditions will change, the proper training of life guards cannot be conducted in a timely manner to provide this recreation amenity to the public," the city said in a statement.

The pools, typically open from early June until mid-August, have been available for open swim/recreation, swimming lessons and for rental for private parties.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 5 mins ago

New Numbers Show TWC’s Urgent Push to Keep Pace With Unemployed

coronavirus 13 mins ago

Surviving Easter Sunday Services With Empty Pews Because of Coronavirus

City officials did not mention the closure of spraygrounds at Harry Myers, Fox Chase or Hickory Ridge, which typically are not staffed with lifeguards.

The city said that once public health restrictions are lifted there will be, "many other exciting recreation opportunities to enjoy."

This article tagged under:

coronavirusRockwallRockwall County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us