City of Fort Worth to Tighten Restrictions Soon

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced Tuesday night that the city will enact tighter restrictions for restaurants and bars within the next 24 hours.

Price said all bars and restaurants will be required to move to a take out or delivery options only. Dine-In will not be allowed under the new restrictions.

The mayor also strongly encouraged grocery stores to enact stronger social distancing guidelines in order to avoid further restrictions.

As of Tuesday night, it's unclear when the new restrictions will be put into place, as Mayor Price simply said: "within the next 24 hours."

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott