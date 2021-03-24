City of Fort Worth to Hire Vaccine Assistants

The City of Fort Worth needs help at its COVID-19 clinics and is ready to hire about a hundred people.

The part-time staff members will not administer vaccines but will serve in support roles such as registration and record-keeping.

The pay is $15 an hour, from 20 to 40 hours a week and for up to 10 months.

Vaccine site assistants will be assigned to clinics at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex or Farrington Field.

Minimum Qualifications:

High school diploma/GED and no previous experience required.

Preferred Qualifications:

Spanish language fluency.

Prior data entry/typing experience.

Apply for the vaccine assistant position online.