City of Fort Worth to Hire Vaccine Assistants

The City of Fort Worth needs help at its COVID-19 clinics and is ready to hire about a hundred people.
The part-time staff members will not administer vaccines but will serve in support roles such as registration and record-keeping.
The pay is $15 an hour, from 20 to 40 hours a week and for up to 10 months.
Vaccine site assistants will be assigned to clinics at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex or Farrington Field.
Minimum Qualifications:
- High school diploma/GED and no previous experience required.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Spanish language fluency.
- Prior data entry/typing experience.