Dallas

City of Dallas Is Equipped to Help County With Vaccine Distribution, Mayor Says

Three of the state's 28 "hub providers" are in Dallas County

By Chris Blake

mayor eric johnson
NBC 5

The city of Dallas has the "ability to provide thousands of vaccinations each week," Mayor Eric Johnson says.

In a letter to the Texas Division of Emergency Management on Monday, Johnson requested that Dallas receive its own doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to supplement Dallas County's efforts to quickly inoculate as many residents as possible.

Johnson cited the city's "fast and efficient" process to distribute 2,000 doses to Dallas first responders in late December. He added that the city runs its own COVID-19 testing sites, which he said could also be used to vaccinate residents.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Plano 28 mins ago

Plano Hospital Adds Tents To Help With COVID-19 Surge

coronavirus 2 hours ago

3 Available ICU Beds in Denton County Tuesday, DCPH Adds 579 New Cases

"The urgency is palpable," Johnson wrote in the letter. "Dallas is the largest city in the state’s largest metropolitan area, and we have seen a significant demand for COVID-19 vaccines in our region."

The Texas Department of State Health Services this week designated 28 coronavirus vaccine "hub providers" to serve as large-scale distributors, six of which are in North Texas. Dallas County has three, Tarrant County has two and Denton County has one.

This week, Dallas County Health and Human Services was scheduled to receive 6,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, UT Southwestern to receive 10,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and Parkland Hospital to receive 6,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Johnson received his first dose of the vaccine on Thursday. He said he qualified for the vaccine and is in group 1B, but didn't divulge his personal medical history.

Click here to read Johnson's full letter to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

https://beta.documentcloud.org/documents/20449075-eric-johnson-letter

This article tagged under:

Dallascoronavirus vaccineEric Johnson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us