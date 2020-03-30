City of Canton Temporarily Cancels First Monday Trade Days

The City of Canton has canceled the First Monday Trade Days market from April 2 to April 5 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Monday said that temporarily canceling Trade Days is in the best interest of the local community and the vendors who come from around the country to sell and buy products.

According to First Monday, the market is the oldest and largest old-fashioned outdoor shopping venue where people can buy, sell and trade goods in person. It has been open every month for 170 years, regardless of the weather or conditions.

First Monday said it encourages individuals to come to the market once it is cleared to reopen and support the unique artisans and vendors who have been First Monday’s specialty since the 1850s.