City of Allen Orders Closure of Restaurant Dining Rooms, Bars, Gyms, Movie Theaters

By Matt Jackson

The city of Allen has issued an emergency order due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The order requires all restaurants, microbrewery, micro-distillery or wineries to provide take-out, delivery or drive-thru services only.

All bars, lounges, taverns, theaters, gyms and private clubs must close.

The order will go into effect at 11 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 and runs through April 1.

Anyone found violating the ordinance faces fines anywhere from $50 to $2,000 for each offense.

