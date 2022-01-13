Cities and Counties Shift to Deal With Omicron Variant

As cases from the omicron variant surge, cities and counties are trying to stay above water and keep healthy workers on the job.

In Dallas county, the tax assessor’s office is closed for in-person business, but they're up and running online. They will likely re-open on January 18.

"I think this is our first closure. You know, we are like a depleted team in that a lot of people are out sick, and we are having to move people around into different positions. But I am sure that is true at a lot of businesses right now," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

In Tarrant County, the tax assessor collectors office remains open.

But Judge Glen Whitely tells NBC 5 their tax assessor had to do a lot of shuffling, with 50 plus employees out, that's more than one-quarter of their staff.

"She was moving folks around, folks that may have been in the back office were working, and she is doing everything she can to make sure, you know, that she can stay open," said Whitely.

In McKinney, cases are up forcing adjustments as well.

"We have had 112 new cases this past week with 95 active cases, so no hospitalizations. That is good, but we are seeing our share of COVID in McKinney," said McKinney Mayor George Fuller.

In Denton, they had to close down recreation centers and libraries during the holidays.

The city's animal shelter was also closed for a short time. The mayor says they are relying on what they learned earlier in the pandemic.

"We had already gone to remote working. We had already gone to staggered shifts, and so we just went back to what we have already done that we knew worked," said Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth.

Returning to remote, and other changes, as counties and cities try to navigate the omicron variant surge.