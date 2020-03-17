Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson Concert Rescheduled for November at Globe Life Field

The concert featuring Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson that was to open the doors at Globe Life Field in Arlington has been rescheduled for November.

The concert, dubbed the All American Road Show, featured several acts including Stapleton, Willie Nelson and Family, Jamey Johnson and Yola. The event was to be the first event at the new indoor stadium on March 13, but was postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.

The concert will now be held on Nov. 21, a Saturday.

Stapleton's tweet said all tickets for the March 13 show will be honored in November.

The singer also announced new dates for postponed shows in Biloxi, Mississippi and Austin.