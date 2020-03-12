Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson Concert at Globe Life Field Postponed Over Coronavirus: Report

Saturday's concert featuring Chris Stapleton and Willie Nelson at Globe Life Field in Arlington has been postponed in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Evan Grant, Texas Rangers writer for The News, tweeted that the plan is to have the concert rescheduled to a later date.

The concert -- featuring Stapleton, Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson and Yola -- would have been the first major event held inside the Texas Rangers' brand new stadium.

There is no official confirmation from LiveNation, the organizers of the concert.

Plan would be to reschedule this show later. Rangers & LiveNation can take all precautions in world, but 40,000 people in close proximity, how can you be sure at this point. https://t.co/LEffmO1XPJ — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) March 12, 2020

The move comes a day after Dallas canceled permits for the 41st annual St. Patrick's Day parade and block party. Sundance Square in Fort Worth on Thursday announced all public events would be canceled through the end of March.

As of Thursday, Tarrant County has reported one presumptive positive case of COVID-19. The patient, 53-year-old Father Robert Pace, is the rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth, church leadership announced on their website.