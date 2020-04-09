Chart: How Long Until Coronavirus Will Cause Peak Hospital Use Across the Country

This interactive chart uses model data provided by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation to predict how the coronavirus will affect health care resources in different states. The maximum hospital bed use in some states, such as New York, has already passed while in others it is weeks away. Most states have enough general hospital and ICU beds to meet demand, according to additional data from The Associated Press.

Experts, however, have noted that the IHME's outlook, currently 60,000 U.S. deaths overall, has been more optimistic than those of other models. Still, the model has been called the most influential in the country, often referenced by the White House.

The data being used in the IHME forecasts comes from sources such as local and national governments and hospital networks. The model is updated regularly as new information becomes available and assumes full social distancing through May 2020.

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. recently passed 400,000 with close to 15,000 dead. The first death in the U.S. from COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 28.