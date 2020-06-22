open texas

Central Market to Require Masks in All DFW Locations

NBC 5 News

Central Market will require the use of masks or face coverings for all partners, vendors and customers in nine locations starting Monday, June 22, the grocery store company announced in a statement.

The nine metropolitan locations include six Dallas-Fort Worth locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano and Southlake, three of which are in Dallas County.

A Dallas County order requiring businesses to ensure customers wear face masks while inside officially went into place on June 20.

“With the approval of Governor Abbott, many local governments in Texas have issued ordinances that require businesses to adopt Health and Safety plans that require customers to wear masks. Central Market will follow local ordinances,” the company said in its statement.

