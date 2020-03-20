Celebrating Health Care Professionals During Coronavirus Pandemic

Medical professionals should be celebrated every day for their tireless efforts, but it's in times like these, we really want to give them a shout out.

NBC 5 has been asking people to send in their pictures and videos of people working to keep us safe. Children’s Health posted to twitter with the help of some of their nurses.

The tweet reads, “Our team members want to remind you just how much Kids Rule. They are dedicated to always providing compassionate care, no matter what. Thank you for helping us make life better for children!”

Our team members want to remind you just how much #KidsRule! They are dedicated to always providing compassionate care, no matter what. Thank you for helping us make life better for children! #differencemakers ❤️🎈 pic.twitter.com/oAIGvSQkQs — Children's Health (@childrens) March 19, 2020

If you want to give someone a shout out or celebrate people who are on the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, send us the pictures and information to isee@nbcdfw.com.