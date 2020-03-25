Cedar Hill Teacher Creates Grab & Go Physical Education Lessons

Making a meal is an expression of love, but the lunches handed out at Plummer Elementary School in Cedar Hill aren't the only way teachers there showing students they care.

"It’s a PE pack to help keep kids moving," Shelly Williamson told parents as she handed them out out in brown paper bags alongside lunches.

Williamson said getting kids meals and getting them online, are important but so is exercise. She started with jump rope.

"We were doing jump rope ninja where they had to get so many jumps. I had charts in the hallway, they were really into it, and then this happened," Williamson said.

Parents said the idea was spot on and comes right at the right time.

"I have seven kids sir, I have to roller skate, I have to swim I have to chase them," parent Lori Shepherd said. "If you can’t hula hoop around your waist until it falls to the ground."

Williamson said she's taught at the school for 29 years and calls the students her own. She said she's happy to pack them a little love to send home with their lunch.