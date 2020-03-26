Cedar Hill State Park Staying Closed After Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Case

Cedar Hill State Park is closed until further notice after a person with a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was in contact with multiple people at the park, authorities say.

A Texas Parks and Wildlife alert posted online warned the infected person has been in contact with multiple visitors to the park.

Park officials did not describe the person who is infected and did not say whether the person was a park employee.

Anyone who has been to the park in recent days should be mindful of how they are feeling and alert their primary care physician if they do not feel well, the alert said.

Fourteen deaths have been reported so far in Texas, along with more than 1,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness linked to coronavirus.

The vast majority of people who contract the virus recover within weeks. It causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but it can lead to more severe illness, including pneumonia.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott