CDC Places Parts of North Texas on High Alert for COVID-19 Infections

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has placed parts of North Texans on alert for the spread of COVID-19.

Dallas, Tarrant and Collin county are now in the high-risk or red category of COVID-19 spread. Denton is set at yellow.

At the high-risk level, the CDC is now recommending that people wear a mask indoors, get vaccinated, and get tested if they have symptoms.

Parkland Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Chang said what we're seeing now is no cause for concern yet.

"I think my concern level is greater than zero. But you know, on a scale of one to 10, not even close to five at this point,” he told NBC 5. "I do not believe that we're going to have the same situation that we had with omicron and delta, and certainly not to the severity of disease that we saw. Now, we might see people get sick, and they might have to stay home. Yes. But the severity is probably not going to be anywhere near what we saw before. That's the good part.”

Dr. Chang said as of Friday morning, Parkland is currently treating 30 patients in the hospital for COVID-19.

“That's more than the two or three we had two months ago but not dramatically different from the 25 patients we had last week,” said Dr. Chang.

He said other hospitals across DFW – which communicate with each other regularly – are seeing similar numbers.

Dr. Chang said at Parkland's peak, they were seeing 300 COVID-19 patients a day.

Researchers at UT Southwestern expect COVID hospitalizations to increase over the next several weeks. Their big concern right now is a steep rise in new patients over the age of 65.

Dr. Chang says what people do in the next few weeks is important. If you're going to concerts or huge gatherings, consider masking up. And stay home if you're sick.

"We just need to take the right precautions when we do our daily and regular activities,” said Dr. Chang.

Dr. Chang stresses that getting the covid vaccine is the best way to avoid issues.

He added that the hospital is seeing double the cases of heat-related illnesses in their hospital than COVID hospitalizations due to the extreme heatwave in North Texas.