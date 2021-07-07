CDC: Delta Is Dominant COVID-19 Variant in the U.S.

The Delta variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control.

The highly transmissible variant now accounts for more than half of the new COVID-19 infections in the country.

Just two weeks ago, the variant only accounted for 20% of new infections in the United States.

According to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Delta variant is "hypertransmissable" and those who are unvaccinated remain at risk.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged unvaccinated Americans to get a COVID-19 vaccine amid the dramatic increase in cases.

In Texas, 120 of the 4,982 sequencing tests, or 0.02% of the cases, found the delta variant, according to the Texas DSHS dashboard.

The Texas Department of State Health Services urged Texans to get fully vaccinated in order to protect against COVID-19, including the Delta variant.