Johnson & Johnson

CDC Committee Set to Discuss Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine's Future

The one-dose vaccine has been paused since earlier this month after six women developed rare blood clots after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine

By Larry Collins

Friday, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers will meet to discuss the future of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The one-dose vaccine has been paused since earlier this month after six women developed rare blood clots after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The agency said the pause was out of an abundance of caution.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Texas is joining other states in asking COVID-19 vaccine providers to stop giving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot. The move Tuesday follows federal health officials’ recommendation to “pause” to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. Texas health officials said that none of the reported blood clots occurred in the state. More than 500,000 doses of the Johnson &...

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Immigration 7 hours ago

A Look Inside the Largest Refugee Hospitality Center in the Nation

The committee is expected to make recommendations for the vaccine moving forward and hear about other potential issues that have been reported beyond the original six.

An unidentified Texas woman has been hospitalized with symptoms consistent with the clotting that prompted the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause. Little information has been released about the woman, where she is located in the state or her current condition.

The Oregon Health Authority tweeted that the CDC was investigation the death of a woman in her 50s, this week, following a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The Oregon woman received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before the pause order on its use was issued,” OR Health Authority tweeted.

In North Texas, local agencies continue with the pause and the future of the vaccine in still unclear as they await guidance from the CDC.

“Citizens will continue to have the choice to consider which vaccine they are willing to accept.  The vaccines are administered to those who desire the COVID-19 vaccine,” Arlington Fire Department representative Richard Fegan said. “If they are not interested in receiving the vaccine from a certain manufacturer, there are certainly alternative options.”

North Texas vaccine providers recommend reporting adverse side effects from any vaccine to https://vaers.hhs.gov/ .

This article tagged under:

Johnson & Johnsoncovid-19 vaccineCenters for Disease Control and PreventionCDCblood clots
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us