CDC Committee Set to Discuss Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine's Future

Friday, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers will meet to discuss the future of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The one-dose vaccine has been paused since earlier this month after six women developed rare blood clots after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The agency said the pause was out of an abundance of caution.

The committee is expected to make recommendations for the vaccine moving forward and hear about other potential issues that have been reported beyond the original six.

An unidentified Texas woman has been hospitalized with symptoms consistent with the clotting that prompted the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause. Little information has been released about the woman, where she is located in the state or her current condition.

The Oregon Health Authority tweeted that the CDC was investigation the death of a woman in her 50s, this week, following a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The Oregon woman received a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before the pause order on its use was issued,” OR Health Authority tweeted.

In North Texas, local agencies continue with the pause and the future of the vaccine in still unclear as they await guidance from the CDC.

“Citizens will continue to have the choice to consider which vaccine they are willing to accept. The vaccines are administered to those who desire the COVID-19 vaccine,” Arlington Fire Department representative Richard Fegan said. “If they are not interested in receiving the vaccine from a certain manufacturer, there are certainly alternative options.”

North Texas vaccine providers recommend reporting adverse side effects from any vaccine to https://vaers.hhs.gov/ .