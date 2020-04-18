Carrollton Man Is 16th to Die Due to COVID-19 in Denton County

A Carrollton man in his 70s is the 16th person in Denton County to die due to coronavirus, health officials say.

The man was previously reported hospitalized and contracted the virus through local transmission, according to Denton County Public Health.

"As we report the loss of a sixteenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. "The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem."

Denton County Public Health reported Saturday seven new cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 592.

Of the new cases reported, three are in Frisco and there is one each in Corinth, Dallas, Denton and an unincorporated part of Denton County.

The number of residents with COVID-19 at the Denton State Supported Living Center remained at 54 Saturday and the number of cases countywide among long-term care facility residents remained at 17, health officials said.

The county reported four new cases of people who have recovered from coronavirus, bringing that total to 248.