Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD to Serve Meals During June and July

The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Student Nutrition Department will serve meals during the months of June and July.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD said that beginning on June 3, curbside Grab-and-Go meal service will continue under the National School Meal Program. The meal service will continue through July 28.
Every Wednesday, five breakfasts and five lunches will be distributed to any child 18 years old and under at specified locations, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD said.
In the absence of children, parents who wish to pick up meals should bring any of the following items for each child not present.
- Official letter/email from school listing children enrolled
- Individual student report cards
- Attendance record from parent portal of school website
- Birth certificate for children
- Student ID cards
No applications are needed for summer meals.
According to Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, the summer meal plan is as follows:
|SCHOOL
|MEAL SERVICE
|SERVING TIME
|DATES OF OPERATION
|Blalack Middle School: 1706 East Peters Colony, Carrollton, TX 75007
|Breakfast, Lunch
|9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
|June 3,10,17,24, July 1,8,15,22
|Blair Elementary: 14055 Heartside Place, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
|Breakfast, Lunch
|9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
|June 3,10,17,24, July 1,8,15,22
|Bush Middle School: 515 Cowboys Parkway, Irving, TX 75063
|Breakfast, Lunch
|9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|June 3,10,17,24, July 1,8,15,22
|Creekview High School: 3201 Old Denton Road, Carrollton, TX 75007
|Breakfast, Lunch
|9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|June 3,10,17,24, July 1,8,15,22
|Farmers Branch Elementary: 13521 Tom Field Road, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
|Breakfast, Lunch
|9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
|June 3,10,17,24, July 1,8,15,22
|Long Middle School: 2525 Frankford Road, Dallas, TX 75287
|Breakfast, Lunch
|9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|June 3,10,17,24, July 1,8,15,22
|Perry Middle School: 1709 Belt Line Road, Carrollton, TX 75006
|Breakfast, Lunch
|9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
|June 3,10,17,24, July 1,8,15,22
|Polk Middle School: 2001 Kelly Boulevard, Carrollton, TX 75006
|Breakfast, Lunch
|9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
|June 3,10,17,24, July 1,8,15,22
|Ranchview High School: 8401 Valley Ranch Parkway East, Irving, TX 75063
|Breakfast, Lunch
|9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|June 3,10,17,24, July 1,8,15,22
|Smith High School: 2335 North Josey Lane, Carrollton, TX 75006
|Breakfast, Lunch
|9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|June 3,10,17,24, July 1,8,15,22
|McLaughlin Strickland ES: 3030 Fyke Road, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
|Breakfast, Lunch
|9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|June 3,10,17,24, July 1,8,15,22