Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD to Serve Meals During June and July

The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Student Nutrition Department will serve meals during the months of June and July.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD said that beginning on June 3, curbside Grab-and-Go meal service will continue under the National School Meal Program. The meal service will continue through July 28.

Every Wednesday, five breakfasts and five lunches will be distributed to any child 18 years old and under at specified locations, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD said.

In the absence of children, parents who wish to pick up meals should bring any of the following items for each child not present.

Official letter/email from school listing children enrolled

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from parent portal of school website

Birth certificate for children

Student ID cards

No applications are needed for summer meals.

According to Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, the summer meal plan is as follows: