Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Parents Pray Ahead of First Day of Class

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD leaders will not require face masks inside their facilities when students return to class, citing Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) executive order prohibiting districts from doing so.

On its website, the district says the use of face masks is optional for all students, staff and visitors.

With that in mind, a small group of parents gathered at Creekview High School Monday night to pray ahead of the start of the academic year. About a dozen parents decided to pray for the safety and well-being of their students and teachers in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

We spoke with a mom at the vigil who said it makes her feel a little better that her son, a rising senior, has been vaccinated. Still, she wants him to be careful.

"He has the vaccine, we both do, so that gives us a little more comfort," Marla Smith said. "But I know that he’s going to be very intelligent with his decisions and I’ll just drill that in him daily. Make sure you do this and that, don’t do this and that. So, I just have to trust."

Though the Texas Education Agency recently said districts are not required to conduct contract tracing, the district said it would continue its practice of contact tracing if the school is notified of a lab-confirmed positive case.

