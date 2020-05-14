Canton City Council approves to resume First Monday Trade Days operations at the end of May after coronavirus concerns shut the market down in March.
The council voted unanimously to allow the longtime market to open with the state's guidance of health and safety protocols in place.
First Monday Trade Days have been held every month for 170 years regardless of weather conditions.
On March 12, 2020, the City of Canton closed it due to COVID-19 concerns.
The outdoor flea market located at 800 First Monday Lane in Canton is expected to resume May 28 through May 31.