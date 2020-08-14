Business Is Booming for Irving-Based Plastics Company

Keeping space between students will be key to reopening schools.

Plastic will play a primary roll in doing that.

From check-out counters to take out, plastic is in your face now more than ever.

It will be for kids when schools reopen.

School districts like Dallas and Garland are spending millions on face shields and plexiglass partitions, $7.3 million and $3.9 million, respectively.

Regal Plastics is busy making them.

“We're a 50-year-old company,” said Chief Networking Officer Wayne Gono, “And we've never worked this fast.”

The Irving-based company pivoted when the pandemic began, pausing production of things like display cases for department stores and museums, to make hundreds of sneeze guards each day, face shields and intubation boxes for patients with coronavirus.

“To be honest, I don't know that we're doing anything that we were doing prior to the pandemic,” Gono said.

The company is also a plastics distributor. Sheets of plastic fill its crowded warehouse. Gono said most of it is sold before it’s even unloaded.

“It’s in such high demand it’s difficult to get material today,” Gono said.

For the first time, Gono said his team is sourcing material from around the world.

But for products meant to protect, many question how much more plastics will harm the planet.

“We are lumped into single-use disposable plastic, and in my opinion, that's not a bad industry. It’s more of a consumer problem because consumers don't dispose of it properly,” Gono said.

Gono said he isn't sure how long the surge in sales will last but business is only picking up for an industry proving to vital during the pandemic.

