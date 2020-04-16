Bus Drivers, Train Conductors to ‘Sound the Horn’ to Support Frontline Workers

Thursday, North Texas public transportation agencies from around the region will join together along with agencies around the nation to show their appreciation for frontline transit workers who are keeping America moving in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

At 2 p.m. bus drivers, train conductors and paratransit drivers from Trinity Metro, Dallas Area Rapid Transit, Denton County Transportation Authority and Trinity Railway Express will all sound their horns twice to honor transportation workers.

“The act of solidarity is a symbolic way to pay tribute to those who continue providing service so that first responders and other essential workers can get to work during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a Trinity Metro representative said. “Every day, frontline transportation workers provide essential services, making it possible for people to access health care, pharmacies, grocery stores and other critical needs.”