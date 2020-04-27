Burglarized Pizza Shop Owner Offering Struggling Families Free Pizza

Right now, restaurants have a lot on their plates.

Now, one restaurant owner in The Colony is dealing with a separate set back.

Last week, two people broke into Marco's Pizza and several other businesses in The Colony.

It's believed the thieves are behind a string of burglaries in The Colony.

Marco's Pizza franchisee Chamal Kahanawita said the thieves didn't steal much because they don't have much.

But now Kahanawita is turning the negative into a positive saying he will help anyone struggling to put food on the table by giving it to them for free.

“They don’t have to go out and do something they normally wouldn't do just to provide for their family,” Kahanawita said.

The offer is good at Marco's Pizza locations in The Colony, Carrollton and Plano.

Kahanawita has also issued an open invitation for any kids who were relying on school meals when schools closed due to COVID-19 to come by for a free meal if they didn’t get one from their school and that was their only way to get lunch.