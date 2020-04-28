Brag About Your Grad – Gallery II

Graduation ceremonies have been postponed or canceled or won't be the same as years past because of the coronavirus pandemic, but NBC 5 is letting you brag about your grad by sending photos to iSee@nbcdfw.com!
Matt Warnock
This is Mitchell Warnock and Connor Hultman. They are bonus brothers (some might call them step brothers, but we are a blended family that believe steps are for staircases…not families) and they are as close as blood brothers. Mitchell is graduating from Denton High School and Connor is graduating from RL Turner High School. They will both be heading to Texas A&M in the Fall and will be rooming together. Gig’em! We would love your help in celebrating our graduates! Thank you, Mitchell & Connor’s Family
Matt Warnock
Matt Warnock
Matt Warnock
Mek Lar
Mikavion M.D. Cole Lamar High School Arlington, TX… We are so proud
Mek Lar
Mek Lar
Abigail Jirani
Hello! This is my son Ali Jirani, Senior class of 2020 from Brighter Horizons Academy in Garland, TX we are so proud of him and all his hard work!!! Most of all his character and how he has taken all this crazy stuff that has put an abrupt end to his senior year and soccer varsity and club important events. He is still training hard for his first season to play soccer in college and is looking forward to the next adventure at Drury University
Abigail Jirani
Tristan Baswell
Tristan Baswell graduating from Rockwall Heath high school.
Anne Payne
Reese’s senior prom was cancelled so on senior prom night we cooked dinner instead and played with a friend’s new puppies.
Abigail Jirani
Perla Baquera
This is our daughter Destiny Baquera,she is a senior at Fossil Ridge HS in Keller Tx. She has been accepted to 30 colleges with over $2 million in scholarship money, she’s also a National Hispanic Scholar, we are so very proud of her and of all her hard work ,she’s looking forward to attending Texas A&M this fall.
Perla Baquera
This is our daughter Destiny Baquera,she is a senior at Fossil Ridge HS in Keller Tx. She has been accepted to 30 colleges with over $2 million in scholarship money, she’s also a National Hispanic Scholar, we are so very proud of her and of all her hard work ,she’s looking forward to attending Texas A&M this fall.
Karen Peterson
Madison Peterson is a senior at Aledo High School. She will be attending Weatherford College in the fall and plans to obtain a certificate in IT Networking.
Phyllis Hobdy
Sha’Teria Hobdy,
Donna Whightsil
This is my daughter Addie who is a graduating senior this year. I would love to see her beautiful picture on your graduating senior section!!
russell_t
This is Aya Brianne Russell, 2020 senior of Westwood High School from Palestine, Texas
russell_t
This is Aya Brianne Russell, 2020 senior of Westwood High School from Palestine, Texas
russell_t
Jennifer Hendrix
Alyssa Lopez saying goodbye to W.T. White. She leaves in June for Army BCT.
Tamiko Kelley
Tamiko Kelley: proud mother of the graduating senior year of Damarye Walker.
Kiona Moore
Kalyiah Moore Senior at Lancaster High School Representing for Covid-19 Seniors
Stephanie Rodriquez
Good morning! We are so proud of our daughter, Brissa. She is a 2020 senior at Juan Seguin High School.
Scherrie Wynn
Skylar Is graduating from Richardson High School in Richardson Texas
Cindy Alcorta Guzman
Graduating from Summit High School in Arlington Texas
Tiffany Morales
Gabriel Morales. Senior at Midlothian Heritage High School in Midlothian, Texas. Mom, dad and sister Alexis are real proud of him. Throughout his years, he balanced Band and Honors classes. He plans on attending UT Arlington in the Fall.
Karen Crawford
Justin Crawford, Senior at Mansfield Legacy. He is currently selecting the college that will be his best fit. He loves football and basketball and we look forward to his future! We are super proud! Proud Mom and Dad Allen and Karen Crawford
Maria Carrion
Karina Lozada, ILTEXAS HIGH SCHOOL ARLINGTON-GRAND PRAIRIE.