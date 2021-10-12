Fort Worth

Booster Shots, Employee Mandates Behind Uptick in Vaccinations

A MedStar spokesperson said they are starting to see more people register for a vaccine due to employee mandates

By Katy Blakey

NBC 5 News

Across North Texas, vaccine providers say they’re seeing an uptick in demand for the COVID-19 shot, mainly driven by the approval of the Pfizer booster shot, but also by employee mandates.

Week after week MedStar’s headquarters in Fort Worth opens its doors for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Tuesday’s clinic had twice the number registered than weeks past thanks to the approval of the Pfizer booster dose. It’s why MedStar is now requiring people to register for their clinics, so they can ensure they have enough vaccine supply.

Richard Newhouse registered for the clinic so he could get his booster shot.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

covid-19 vaccine 58 mins ago

Texas Order Reflects Growing GOP Vaccine Mandates Hostility

Keller ISD 4 hours ago

Keller ISD Pulls Plug on Virtual Learning

“They say, 'Get yourself a flu shot every year.' I got a flu shot,” Newhouse said. “They say, 'Get a COVID booster shot.' I get a COVID booster shot.”

While willing to get his third shot, Newhouse said he didn't like the idea of an employer mandating it.

“It’s one of those things,” Newhouse said. “I like to do it. I don’t like being told to do it.”

MedStar spokesperson Matt Zavadsky said in addition to the spike in those requesting booster doses, they are starting to see more people register for a vaccine due to employee mandates.

“We’re actually doing a pop-up clinic tomorrow for a local employer,” Zavadsky said. “They have 100 people signed up for vaccines tomorrow and the majority of those people are first doses.”

In Dallas, at the State Fair of Texas vaccine clinic, more than 1,000 people have been vaccinated since opening day.

Dallas County Health and Human Services spokesperson Christian Grisales said half of those people received their third Pfizer shot.

“It’s great, however, it could be better,” Grisales said. “We want more people vaccinated because we want to prevent hospitalizations. We want to prevent deaths.”

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthcoronaviruscovid-19 vaccineMedStar
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us