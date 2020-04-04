Blue Cross and Blue Shield to Waive COVID-19 Out-of-Pocket Costs for Insured Texans

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, the state’s largest health insurer, is waiving out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment for its 6 million members.
The insurer said Friday that the waiver applies to deductibles, copayments and coinsurance for treatment received from April 1 to May 31 at in-network facilities or for out-of-network emergencies.
The policy applies to all Health Care Service Corp. group, individual and family plans, and Medicare (excluding Part D plans), Medicare Supplement and Medicaid members. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas said it will work with self-funded employer groups that decide to offer the same waivers.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
