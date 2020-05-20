coronavirus

Blue Bell Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

The employee is not working at the facility, quarantined, and under medical supervision

blue-bell-planta
NBC

An employee at Blue Bell Creameries in Brenham has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a report by KRLD, Blue Bell said the employee is not working at the facility, quarantined, and under medical supervision.

Blue Bell officials also said they have identified and notified employees who worked closely with the employee who tested positive.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Dallas 7 mins ago

Dallas Mayor, Healthcare Access Czar to Deliver COVID-19 Update This Afternoon

Dallas 5 hours ago

Dallas Thomas Jefferson Seniors Celebrate Despite Double Wallop

Employees who worked closely with the individual who tested positive have been asked to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms for 14 days, KRLD reports.

The Texas-based creamery also said it is deep-cleaning and disinfecting the area where the employee worked.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us