Blue Bell Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee at Blue Bell Creameries in Brenham has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a report by KRLD, Blue Bell said the employee is not working at the facility, quarantined, and under medical supervision.

Blue Bell officials also said they have identified and notified employees who worked closely with the employee who tested positive.

Employees who worked closely with the individual who tested positive have been asked to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms for 14 days, KRLD reports.

The Texas-based creamery also said it is deep-cleaning and disinfecting the area where the employee worked.