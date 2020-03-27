Big Texas Beer Fest Postponed Until July Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The Big Texas Beer Fest will be postponed until July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on March 27 and 28 in Fair Park.

The beer festival will now be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

The event was founded in 2012 and is one of the largest beer events in the southwest. It features over 450 beers from more than 100 breweries, local food trucks and vendors, and local and regional bands.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the North Texas Food Bank. The festival has raised nearly $75,000 for the North Texas Food Bank since its inception.

Tickets for the festival are available at http://www.bigtexasbeerfest.com.