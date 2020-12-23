McKinney

Beloved McKinney Pastor, Fred Thomas, Dies From COVID

NBC 5

Fred Thomas, a North Texas pastor and comedian has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-December.

Thomas' son posted on Facebook Wednesday that the pastor had passed away.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of my father Pastor Fred Thomas. This was not our will or desire, but it is the will of God in which we accept. Please pray for my family and I as we go through this trying time of loss. All will be well and we will make it through this as he would have wanted us to. Arrangements will be announced."

NBC 5 has followed Thomas' battle with COVID and spoke with his family prior to his passing.

This article tagged under:

McKinneyCOVID-19fred thomas
