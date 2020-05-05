Baylor Scott & White Research Chief Discusses Local COVID-19 Trials

Baylor Scott & White Research Institute is bringing clinical trials online in response to COVID-19, and Jaime Walkowiak, chief research executive at Baylor Scott & White Health, talked with NBC 5's Bianca Castro Tuesday.

A COVID-19 task force of more than 20 multidisciplinary researchers across the state of Texas has put their expertise in infectious disease, cardiology, immunology, molecular biology and other specialties together to explore research opportunities for experimental prevention and treatment options.

The trials range from examining prophylactic drugs as preventative measures, to studying the efficacy and safety of potential therapeutic medications for infected patients, to understanding the emotional impact of COVID-19.