Baylor Scott & White Health Alters Visitation Policy as COVID-19 Cases Again Surge

Baylor Scott & White Health is altering visitation policies at their facilities due to the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The hospital group said in a tweet Tuesday that patients being treated for a condition other than COVID-19 will be allowed only one visitor at a time and that the visitor must be over the age of 16.

BSW Health said patients in neonatal intensive care units or pediatric units for conditions other than COVID-19 will be allowed up to two guests.

"We are continuing to restrict visitors for patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, except in certain circumstances," the company said. "Thank you for your understanding as we take this step to keep our patients, caregivers, and visitors safe."

BSW Health told NBC 5 Wednesday they were requiring all of their "employees, providers, volunteers, vendors, students, and contract staff" to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1.

"Whether you are a patient, family member, or employee, you can be assured that we have taken every measure to protect you," BSW Health said in their statement about requiring vaccinations.

For more information on BSW Health's visitor policy: English | Español