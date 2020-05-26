local news

Baylor Scott & White Announces Layoffs, Furloughs Amid Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing Baylor Scott & White Health to lay off 3% of its employees.

Baylor made the announcement Tuesday.

In addition to the layoffs, they will furlough a number of other workers, temporarily reduce the salaries of senior executives and leave open positions vacant.

In a statement to NBC DFW, a Baylor spokesperson said:

"Throughout the course of the pandemic, our focus has been on the safety and well-being of our patients and team members. Early on, we made the decision to protect the pay of all employees through the end of May, and we recently extended that through June 7th. We worked to reassure and safeguard our people through the uncertainty as we prepared for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients, yet experienced a drastic drop in visits, largely due to the suspension of non-urgent surgeries and procedures."

The job cuts announced Tuesday appear to be the deepest in Baylor’s history, a spokeswoman told The Dallas Morning News.

