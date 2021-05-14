Baylor Scott & White Allows Walk-Ins for Two COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

Baylor Scott & White Hospital adds two new large COVID-19 vaccination hubs to their list of available sites accepting walk-ins from Texans any age above 12.

The Dallas County location, Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star located at 3800 Gaylord Parkway in Frisco is accepting walk-ins Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Collin County location, Baylor University Medical Center located at1208 Hall Street in Dallas is accepting walk-ins Wednesday to Friday from 7:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Individuals still have the option to schedule an appointment by clicking here or by using the MyBSWHealth app. Individuals 12-17 can also call 1-844-BSW-VACC (844-279-8222).

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Dallas County, click here for more information.

In Texas, the COVID-19 vaccines are currently is currently available to anyone over the age of 12, regardless of in which phase they had previously been grouped. The vaccines are still not approved for children younger than 12 however -- those trials are ongoing.

Once vaccinated, people who received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. For those who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- there is only one shot needed. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since none of the vaccines offer 100% protection from infection. With that in mind, even if you've been vaccinated it's still a good idea to wear a mask and keep some separation between strangers or those whose vaccination status is unclear.