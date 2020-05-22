Bars Allowed to Reopen, Police Departments Prepare

Friday marks phase two of reopening the state of Texas and after more than two months, bars can welcome customers again.

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said her department would step up patrols in areas known to have issues around bars and nightclubs.

“We go back to what we know. The intelligence lets us know that where our bars are there are potential victims, thus there are potential suspects,” Hall said. “Being in those areas and making sure that those things don’t happen. That is a part of our Summer Crime Initiative.”

Texas leads the nation in alcohol-related road fatalities and the Arlington Police Department’s DWI Enforcement Unit will continue efforts to keep drunken drivers off the roads.

“This weekend, we are definitely in a no-refusal weekend. So, if you do go out and drink and drive and you are arrested for DWI we’ll ask for a blood test to test your alcohol level,” Ofc. David Hinson said. “If you refuse, then we are going to go out and we are going to get a search warrant. We have judges ready to sign search warrants for blood and we’re definitely going to enforce the DWIs just to keep the public safe.”