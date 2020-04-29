Barbershops, Salons Forced to Wait Until At Least Mid-May to Reopen

On Friday restaurants, movie theaters and malls will be able to reopen at 25% capacity but barbershops and salons remain in a holding pattern.

“I am very, very upset because I was thinking we would be in that first wave,” Barber Demetrius Ennett said.

Ennett owns ‘5 Stat Cutz’ in Irving and believes it is unfair other businesses are able to reopen and his is left out. In recent weeks, Ennett said he’s struggled to get the federal help small businesses were told would be readily accessible and needs to open soon to survive.

“We were taught sanitation and sterilization in school, so this is part of our curriculum but you have all these other businesses, they aren’t taught that and you let them open up,” Ennett said.

Governor Greg Abbott said earlier this week he hopes to begin reopening barbershops and salons by the middle of May.

“I think it makes sense, it makes sense to go slowly so we don’t go backward and have to shut everything down again,” Salon owner Jean Philippe said.

Phillippe’s Dallas salon has been providing color kits to go and engaging with customers on social media during the shelter in place order and remains hopeful business will pick back up when the order is lifted.

“I’m very optimistic about the future,” Phillippe said.