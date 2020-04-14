coronavirus

Balcones Distilling Donates 400 Gallons of Sanitizer to Police and Fire Fighters in Dallas and Plano

The Waco-based distillery is driving to Dallas and Plano to deliver sanitizer to first responders

By Hannah Jones

Balcones Distilling

Balcones Distilling will donate 400 gallons of sanitizer to the Dallas Police Association, Plano Police Department, and the Dallas Fire Fighters Association on Tuesday.

The Waco-based distillery shifted from making whisky to producing sanitizer in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to do their part to provide resources to first responders.

The sanitizer produced by the distillery will be donated to those serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Waco, Dallas, and Plano

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Appeals Court Blocks Oklahoma COVID-19-Related Abortion Ban

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Some Small Businesses Seeing Welcome Increase in Customers

The sanitizer will be dropped off at the Dallas Police Association Headquarters at 10:30 a.m., and at the Plano Police Department at 11 a.m.

"We are all in this together," Jared Himstedt, head distiller at Balcones Distilling, said. "We're in a position to do something to help the heroes on the front lines so we're helping. We're proud to be able to provide the DFW community and beyond with these vital resources to help fight this pandemic."

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us