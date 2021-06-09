Individuals with autism or related conditions can register to get a COVID-19 vaccination Saturday at a site intended to be sensory-friendly.

The Autism Treatment Center partnered with Tom Thumb and the Perot Foundation to provide the drive-thru indoor clinic for anyone who might have difficulty getting that vaccine in other settings because of sensory processing disorders or challenging behaviors. Caregivers may also receive the vaccine.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The deadline to register for an appointment is 12 p.m. Friday. Staff will administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at the Autism Treatment Center, 10503 Metric Drive, on June 12 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Second shots will be administered July 10.

Dr. Thomas W. Frazier, the chief science officer at Autism Speaks, said in a news release that research suggests that people with autism who have a higher risk for other conditions are more likely to live in group settings and are at a greater risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe disease.

"Priority access to the COVID vaccine for autistic individuals and the health care and direct care professionals who work with them, will allow autistic people to safely get the services and supports they need, so many of which have been limited as a result of the pandemic," he said.