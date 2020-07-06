Austin Mayor Outlines Tentative Plan for City's Shutdown

Austin mayor outlines a plan to have the city operate on a limited economy, similar to what the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak looked like. He calls it a last resort to control the rise in cases in Austin.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler is outlining a plan for a 35-day shutdown if the coronavirus trends don't decrease.

The Texas mayor says the plan is a last resort.

The plan would have the city operating on a limited economy similar to what the state saw in Phase 1. The plan would also try to do a better job of contact tracing and testing.

Face coverings and social distancing would also be continued in order to avoid more shutdowns in the future.

The city's current trajectory indicates Austin could run out of hospital capacity in two weeks.

The shutdown plan would need approval from Governor Greg Abbott.